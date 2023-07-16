Another Quick Spewer Which Looks Like Southwest Airlines 7/15/23 -- CALIFORNIA

I have a feeling many of these vehicles are just painted to mimic commercial airlines. As I watch these style planes I can see they are not going in any flight pattern. I have lived here most of my lives so I know the patterns....these are not them. We need serious help my friends.



👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Dane Wigington

https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington/videos





David Yates -- WELSHPOOL WALES

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1

Plant Abundance

https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos





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John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos