Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sacred Luxor Masterclass Part 1
The BASES2023 Egypt Special with Sayed is now explained is this series of short masterclasses, from the Bases project. This is Part 1, take each part of this complex subject in short bursts.

Recorded at the Bases project studio in Wiltshire.

the Bases project is creating a BasesTV.com site for all its legacy interviews  so it is easy to find and cross reference.

Keywords
egyptsayedsacred luxor

