Create New Account
Amidst surrender wave, 17 Ukrainian soldiers chose to live via Volga
channel image
The Prisoner
8785 Subscribers
Shop now
163 views
Published a day ago

In another surrender, 17 Ukrainian soldiers including 1 officer on Donetsk front, chose life and laid down their arms via radio channel call sign Volga on the 149.200 MHz. They contacted the Russian military to surrender as they held their positions without supplies, ammunition or evacuation in an unsuccessful attack.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
surrenderafuchannel volga

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket