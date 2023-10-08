Amidst surrender wave, 17 Ukrainian soldiers chose to live via Volga

In another surrender, 17 Ukrainian soldiers including 1 officer on Donetsk front, chose life and laid down their arms via radio channel call sign Volga on the 149.200 MHz. They contacted the Russian military to surrender as they held their positions without supplies, ammunition or evacuation in an unsuccessful attack.
