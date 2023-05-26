Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
*"THE BIG GRIFT"*AMERICAN ICONS BEING PAID BILLIONS TO "GO WOKE AND GO BROKE"? DEMOLITION STORY LINE AND HUGE PAYOUTS **MUST SEE**
51 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |


No... There's no such thing as GET WOKE GO BROKE". That's a lie being pushed by big alt media... Becuz its the opposite. They're getting free money in the form of interest free loans due to their ESG(socially credit score) being so high becuz of the wokeness they're propogating. So while we see them committing public suicide, retarded alt media content creators pretend it's a "marketing blunder"... Why? Becuz they're being paid to push that that's why. No one is this stupid are they? To believe this is accidental? Gimme a break people. This is alt media pushing the EXACT opposite of what's really happening. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalkey words

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket