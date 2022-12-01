DID THE CDC APPROVE A VACCINE THAT CAUSES HEART ATTACKS? from TheHighwire.com

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/did-the-cdc-approve-a-vaccine-that-causes-heart-attacks/
In February of 2018, members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) discussed limited safety data on the Heplisav B Vaccine, including concerns over heart attacks, before voting to approve the vaccine for a recommendation.
#CDC #ACIP #HepB #Heplisav #HeartAttacks #SafetySecond
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.