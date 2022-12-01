Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DID THE CDC APPROVE A VACCINE THAT CAUSES HEART ATTACKS? from TheHighwire.com
22 views
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published Yesterday |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/did-the-cdc-approve-a-vaccine-that-causes-heart-attacks/

In February of 2018, members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) discussed limited safety data on the Heplisav B Vaccine, including concerns over heart attacks, before voting to approve the vaccine for a recommendation.

#CDC #ACIP #HepB #Heplisav #HeartAttacks #SafetySecond


Keywords
cdcaciphepbheartattacksheplisavsafetysecond

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket