Former Sheriff Says He Was Charged for Rescuing Elderly Woman

Former Mineral County Sheriff Stewart Handte, who spent decades in law enforcement, is being prosecuted for what he says was his role in helping rescue an elderly woman from allegedly abusive conditions in an assisted living facility. In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Handte explains how he went to the facility with the alleged victim's son, and how, as a result of what he describes as widespread corruption, is now facing very serious criminal charges. Officials deny any sort of impropriety but Handte insists this is merely the tip of a massive iceberg of corruption in Nevada.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.