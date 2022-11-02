Create New Account
Former Sheriff Says He Was Charged for Rescuing Elderly Woman
Former Mineral County Sheriff Stewart Handte, who spent decades in law enforcement, is being prosecuted for what he says was his role in helping rescue an elderly woman from allegedly abusive conditions in an assisted living facility. In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Handte explains how he went to the facility with the alleged victim's son, and how, as a result of what he describes as widespread corruption, is now facing very serious criminal charges. Officials deny any sort of impropriety but Handte insists this is merely the tip of a massive iceberg of corruption in Nevada.


