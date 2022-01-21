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Italian scientist dr. Gatti: non-biocompatible nanosensors found in jabs
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42 views • January 21, 2022
Antonietta Morena Gatti is an interdisciplinary background ranging scientist from physics and chemistry to biology, physiology, pathology and bioengineering.
Here is a coauthored research on nanoparticles in Helath and vaccines dating back to 2008.
https://www.researchgate.net/p....ublication/286611839
She announces that she has found a nanoscale hybrid chip in the NONvaccines that is not biocompatible with humans.
Here is a coauthored research on nanoparticles in Helath and vaccines dating back to 2008.
https://www.researchgate.net/p....ublication/286611839
She announces that she has found a nanoscale hybrid chip in the NONvaccines that is not biocompatible with humans.
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