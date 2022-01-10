BASES2015 Bases at the Barge with Max Spiers & Sarah Adams Part One

First public appearance of Max Spiers with Sarah R Adams, at the Coronation Hall, in Wiltshire in the Bases Lectures series.

This first public appearance by Max S[piers with Sarah Adams, was originally scheduled for BASES2014, with James Casbolt. This did not happen for various reasons.

The background to these three and other British and US "Super Soldiers" is complex.

At the time of the reload in 2022, Sarah Adams is having a successful career in the US conference and wider media circuit. Her former partner, Max Spiers was murdered, in Poland in 2016. James Casbolt who was a crucial team leader, was jailed, and remains secure from any public contact.

Max was to speak on his own, in part 2 of this series.

The BASES Project is the personal research of Miles Johnston, which commenced in this format, in 1994.

Wider contacts in this field are Matt Todd, Dave Marrow, James Rink, Lisa Williams, Nina Valentine, Eva Brockbrader, Lorien Fenton, and Barry King, who released the initial data on this in the early 1990's, first covered in Bases One.