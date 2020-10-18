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Global Alert News - #271 - Dane Wigington
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42 views • October 18, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly Broadcast for Saturday October 17, 2020.
This week Dane announces plea for everyone listening to please share this video. His tree planting efforts are now failing because of soil microbial destruction. Many of earths biosphere health indicators wobbling due to weather modification spraying operations.
This week Dane announces plea for everyone listening to please share this video. His tree planting efforts are now failing because of soil microbial destruction. Many of earths biosphere health indicators wobbling due to weather modification spraying operations.
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