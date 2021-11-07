Hundreds of Protesters Clash with Police in Parliament Square, London on Bonfire Night

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Met Police have confirmed that there were 12 arrests and eight officers were injured. Protesters could be seen throwing fireworks at officers.
Police said the scenes were "unacceptable" and described the protests as "a challenging evening".
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks gathered at nearby Trafalgar Square, where an effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was burned.
A crowd gathered to watch, with one member shouting "burn, Boris, burn".
The protesters then moved to Parliament Square where they clashed with police wearing protective gear.