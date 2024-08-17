✡ Israel is the most moral state (except for the rape, torture & murder)

This video juxtaposes Jewish claims that "Israel is the most moral country ever" against the facts, exposing hypocrisy, gas-lighting and double standards.





SEE ALSO: Palestine/Israel Nakba: From Forced Expulsions to Bio-warfare (“Zion’s Legacy”)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bzKO7ezhf6qD





"Humanity would sink into eternal darkness, it would fall into a dull and primitive state, were the Jews to win this war. They are the incarnation of that destructive force that in these terrible years has guided the enemy war leadership in a fight against all that we see as noble, beautiful, and worth keeping. For that reason alone the Jews hate us." - Joseph Goebbels, 'Die Urheber des Unglücks der Welt,' Das Reich, January 21, 1945, pp. 1, 3





Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney & Author:





• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" @ https://rb.gy/8bez9x

• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" @ https://rb.gy/k1erzu

• "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America" @ https://rb.gy/8uz0vo

• "Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington" @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7

• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m





Auriga Books, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 425-244-2941

Web: http://www.cynthiahodges.com