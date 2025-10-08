Thick smoke and fire is torching Motor Sich Zaporozhye!

Thick smoke and flames engulf a building of the Motor-Sich Plant in the city of #Zaporozhye after it was attacked by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the night of October 5, 2025. The facility was also suspected to have been attacked a week earlier, and now it has suffered another attack with FAB glide bombs. Several attacks were recorded in the city's Khortytskyi district, as well as on the northern bank of the Dnieper River, where it was hit and destroyed by at least five airstrikes. According to data from NASA FIRMS satellite monitoring platform, the missile strike hit one of the plant's buildings, a workshop producing drone engines, which completely burned it down. "Nearby, there was a nine-story building with airplanes, and they didn't put it out," says the author of the video.

Motor-Sich Plant, Ukraine's leading manufacturer of aircraft and drone engines, aeronautical components, and other technological equipment, has come under heavy bombardment after Ukraine announced its Flamingo long-range cruise missile project, which uses the Ivchenko AI-25TL turbofan engine, a product of the plant. Instead the Ukrainian Flamingo was aimed at attacking Russia, but turned around, and once again the manufacturing plant get blow with a massive fire, even difficult to stop!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!