© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** IT’S TIME TO GET RID OF THE GLOBALIST’S GRID ** FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE – Ice Age Farmer – 02/Dec/2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • December 08, 2021
** U.N. Taking Down Private Websites - Domain Level Censorship
- Ice Age Farmer, 02/Dec/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/02/u-n-taking-down-private-websites-domain-level-censorship/
--The U.N. Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) is now responsible for taking entire privately hosted websites offline, as they seek to take total control of the flow of information and establish their "Great Narrative." CTED notifies domain registrars of "extremist" sites -- i.e., those that promote narratives they don't approve of -- and the sites can no longer be found. This reflects a new level of internet censorship, but it is not just publishers who are in the crosshairs...it is all of us. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
- Ice Age Farmer, 02/Dec/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/02/u-n-taking-down-private-websites-domain-level-censorship/
--The U.N. Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) is now responsible for taking entire privately hosted websites offline, as they seek to take total control of the flow of information and establish their "Great Narrative." CTED notifies domain registrars of "extremist" sites -- i.e., those that promote narratives they don't approve of -- and the sites can no longer be found. This reflects a new level of internet censorship, but it is not just publishers who are in the crosshairs...it is all of us. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.