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Isle of Destiny (1940)
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2 views • August 21, 2021
Stars: William Gargan, Wallace Ford, June Lang, Gilbert Roland
Director: Elmer Clifton
When a beautiful aviatrix crash-lands on an isolated Pacific Island, a nefarious gun-runner uses her as bait in an illicit arms deal. A Marine pilot rushes to her rescue from a nearby base, but will his desperate mission succeed?
Director: Elmer Clifton
When a beautiful aviatrix crash-lands on an isolated Pacific Island, a nefarious gun-runner uses her as bait in an illicit arms deal. A Marine pilot rushes to her rescue from a nearby base, but will his desperate mission succeed?
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