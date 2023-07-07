Create New Account
Revelation from God: One strives for immortality
Evangelical Endtime Machine
The aim is that humanity could become like God through the fallen angel’s technology. Verily, satan has always been jealous of God and this is evident through the science, which always goes much further.


Published on September 6, 2022 by ocgng

Note*The messengerangels of God deliver word bye word, in the little room of Gods servant every message, they come in the name of Yeshua Hamashiach YHWH Jesus Christ, Gods Prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen writs  already almost 12 years everything down and it is published on this website, go for more to www.endtimemachine.com 

Please share and do not change ©

humanityangelsimmortalityprophetic messagerevelation from gfallen angels technolog become like godod yhwh yeshua hamashiach

