The Antichrist is controlled by satan himself!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
This is 1 of the1000sends of messages Gods endtimeprohete Benjamin Cousijnsen received in tje name of Yeshua Hamashiach YHWH Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Of course, the antichrist now pretends to otherwise and plays innocently in front of everyone with his stage performance, until his time comes, then everyone discovers who he really is.



Published on June 12th, 2023 on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com  by Jennifer

Please share and do not change © BC

