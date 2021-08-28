Mark of the Beast Vaccination 2013 (recorded 13 years ago) Prophecy concerning the vaccination push happening today.

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The video your about to see was recorded 13 years ago as clearly indicated by the mention of zika virus that was being hyped up at that time. This is a warning to all those that will listen. At the time of recording, it all seemed to be a fairy tale with only a few anchoring points to give it merit. It is no longer a tale that is told but an in your face reality. Pay close attention to the mention of the scenario that will require all health care workers, schoolteachers, public servants/students, and governments workers to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. I prophesied this and many other things. How did I know this? Answer; The All Mighty God reveals secrets to his servants. Who do you serve? More videos will follow on this channel. All videos of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE gives permission to share on all networks. Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021. SoundWorKs 2021.