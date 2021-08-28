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Mark of the Beast Vaccination 2013 (recorded 13 years ago) Prophecy concerning the vaccination push happening today.
MarK Shannon Kelley
MarK Shannon Kelley
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373 views • August 28, 2021

The video your about to see was recorded 13 years ago as clearly indicated by the mention of zika virus that was being hyped up at that time. This is a warning to all those that will listen. At the time of recording, it all seemed to be a fairy tale with only a few anchoring points to give it merit. It is no longer a tale that is told but an in your face reality. Pay close attention to the mention of the scenario that will require all health care workers, schoolteachers, public servants/students, and governments workers to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. I prophesied this and many other things. How did I know this? Answer; The All Mighty God reveals secrets to his servants. Who do you serve? More videos will follow on this channel. All videos of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE gives permission to share on all networks. Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021. SoundWorKs 2021.

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workvaccinationprophecyaixiunited nationsmark of the beastagenda 2030fireyearsnationsdeadlydeceivedragonrevelation 13forcechinineinjectionwoundhealedquantum dot tattooagenda 2020stigma
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