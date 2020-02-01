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Фильм "ПРАВДА О ВАКЦИНАХ" / The Truth Аbоut Vассines. Серия 1, часть 1
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5854 views • February 01, 2020
«МедАльтернатива.инфо» представляет вам русский перевод нового документального 7-серийного фильма «Правда о вакцинах / The Truth Аbоut Vассines» (1-й части его 1-й серии). Данный сериал – это новый проект Тая Боллинжера, автора другого нашумевшего сериала – «Правда о раке. Поиск методов лечения», первый сезон которого был переведен на русский язык в рамках проекта «МедАльтернатива.инфо».
Название 1-й серии: “История вакцинации, безопасность вакцин и национальный календарь прививок в США”
Продолжение смотрите по ссылке: https://medalternativa.info/our/films/truth-about-vaktsin/
Название 1-й серии: “История вакцинации, безопасность вакцин и национальный календарь прививок в США”
Продолжение смотрите по ссылке: https://medalternativa.info/our/films/truth-about-vaktsin/
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