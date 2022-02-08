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Bidens Family Finally Exposed, Breaking News Truckers Arrested for Gas, Fighting Big Teck February 8th. 2022
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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247 views • February 08, 2022
The Vision News Host: Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com
Biden's Family Finally Exposed, Breaking News Truckers Arrested for Gas, Fighting Big Teck February 8th. 2022!
* Help Me Fight Big Teck / I Appreciate You Donate $5 To Our Cause For, "The Vision News." https://givesendgo.com/TheVision
* All these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries

Word For Today: Joel 2:1-5
Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the LORD cometh, for it is nigh at hand;

2 A day of darkness and of gloominess, a day of clouds and of thick darkness, as the morning spread upon the mountains: a great people and a strong; there hath not been ever the like, neither shall be any more after it, even to the years of many generations.

3 A fire devoureth before them; and behind them a flame burneth: the land is as the garden of Eden before them, and behind them a desolate wilderness; yea, and nothing shall escape them.

4 The appearance of them is as the appearance of horses; and as horsemen, so shall they run.

5 Like the noise of chariots on the tops of mountains shall they leap, like the noise of a flame of fire that devoureth the stubble, as a strong people set in battle array.
* Stop HR 5 Bill, Save The Children! *

Donate $5 To Our Cause For The Vision News https://givesendgo.com/TheVision

All these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
trumpwhite houseamericagodlovealiensjesustruthdemonscrime familypraytruckersbidenssave childrensherri lynnthe vision newsjudge jamine
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