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Taansen Fairmont: The Divine Right of Financial Sovereignty! Part 2
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3 views • June 11, 2020
Taansen Fairmont doesn't just articulate the path of financial sovereignty clearly and beautifully - he more importantly lays out the golden signposts that are legally available to attain that sovereignty - here and now.
Some of the most important topics covered are the different types of trusts, the importance of language, and how simple the process of transforming ourselves within our relationship to abundance can be.
http://brillianceincommerce.com/go/190/
Some of the most important topics covered are the different types of trusts, the importance of language, and how simple the process of transforming ourselves within our relationship to abundance can be.
http://brillianceincommerce.com/go/190/
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