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Monterrey Mall is filled up with tech repair businesses in Medellin.
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30 views • October 03, 2021
And yes they do have several Apple Computer and phone techs ready to help you , I love this place. I just had my MacBook Air rebuilt and also bought a new charger cord. Stuff like that.
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