The Chinese Communist Party is holding all nations citizens in mainland China and Hong Kong under surveillance by the CCP security apparatus. The CCP may also send other nations citizens to the war as they are being registered and tracked in China.

中國共產黨正在中國大陸和香港將所有國家的公民置於中共安全機構的監視之下。 中共也可能派其他國家的公民參戰，因為他們在中國被登記和追踪。

