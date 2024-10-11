Mike Adams Sermon 074 - Joel, Ezekiel, Peter, Matthew and John all warned about the final "Day of the Lord" END TIMES events

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Joel's Prophecies and Their Relevance (0:03)
- Overview of the Seven Trumpets and Bowls (2:27)
- Joel's Vision of Destruction (4:30)
- The Day of the Lord and Its Implications (8:55)
- God's Wrath and the Remnant (19:40)
- The Final Impact and the New Earth (25:46)
- Challenges and Opportunities in the Church (32:19)
- The Role of Wealth and Resources (33:19)
- The Final Message and Call to Action (39:57)
