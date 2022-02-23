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Lakdi ki Kathi
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10 views • February 23, 2022
Indian Nursery Rhymes give you a lakdi ki kathi nursery rhyme.If you want to listen to a indian rhyme or a poem just say "Alexa, play lakdi ki kathi".
Once invoked, Alexa will automatically start the conversation and play the poem. The skills by saying "Alexa, start lakdi ki kathi". After invoking Alexa automatically starts the rhyming poem. Once it is finished you can invoke again by saying "Alexa, play lakdi ki kathi".
The Alexa skill is specially designed for kids of age group 4-13 years old.
We are continuously adding more and more handpicked skills which could bring more value education among them and entertain you.
Your reviews motivate us to build wonderful skills like this one.
We want to hear from you!
Once invoked, Alexa will automatically start the conversation and play the poem. The skills by saying "Alexa, start lakdi ki kathi". After invoking Alexa automatically starts the rhyming poem. Once it is finished you can invoke again by saying "Alexa, play lakdi ki kathi".
The Alexa skill is specially designed for kids of age group 4-13 years old.
We are continuously adding more and more handpicked skills which could bring more value education among them and entertain you.
Your reviews motivate us to build wonderful skills like this one.
We want to hear from you!
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