US Navy destroyed a semi-submersible drug cartel boat in the Caribbean Sea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
125 views • 1 day ago

The US Navy destroyed a semi-submersible (supposed) drug cartel boat in the Caribbean Sea.

Adding, about the strike before this one, a few days ago (was a fishing boat).

💥🇨🇴 Colombian public media confirm that the vessel destroyed in a U.S. military strike on September 15 — the second known U.S. attack on a boat in the Caribbean — was a Colombian fishing boat operating within Colombian territorial waters.

Among the three people killed extrajudicially in the strike was lifelong fisherman Alejandro Carranza, whose identity has been verified by his cousin. The boat had suffered an engine failure and was adrift with a distress signal raised.

Captain Leonardo Vega, an instructor and fishing companion of Carranza, says the video of the strike clearly shows one engine raised — a universal sign of damage and emergency.

“If a boat is adrift and in distress, international law requires that assistance be given, not that it be attacked,” Vega stated.

Vega also confirmed the vessel’s Colombian origin, identifying it as an Eduardoño model commonly used in Taganga, Santa Marta, Parque Tayrona, and La Guajira. He dismissed U.S. claims that it may have crossed into international waters, noting that less than 48 hours passed between Carranza’s departure and the time of the attack — far too little for the boat to have drifted 200 miles offshore.

The evidence leaves no doubt: the U.S. strike targeted a Colombian vessel inside Colombia’s own waters, killing innocent fishermen in violation of international law and Colombian sovereignty.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
