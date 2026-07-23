THE NAZIS OF TULSA, OKLAHOMA - OATH VIOLATORS OF THE ILLEGITIMATE STATE

I have to admit it.... I feel as if I've actually INSULTED THE REAL NAZIS, by calling these badged criminals "Nazis."





Police, in truth, are far worse





I've tried and tried to show people that #Police are literally members of a Satanic #Cult! I've shown how every "BADGE" they wear is a Satanic sigil which they claim gives them more "rights" than you have!





But I really have to say... If you cannot recognize that "Arresting People for feeding the homeless" is Satanic, you may beyond help!





Police attended the "Police Academy" where they were indoctrinated into the "Thin Blue Line CULT." Which is nothing less than a highly #OrganizedCrime Syndicate operating right out in the open, victimizing the American People, as they CLAIM to "Protect and Serve" the people they are victimizing!





The TRUTH of the matter is that Police ONLY "Protect and Serve" #Pedophiles, Political #Parasites, and THEMSELVES!





These criminals operate "Above the Law" that everyone else is forced

to follow (via threats of force, violence, and kidnapping)





This is nothing less than a criminal MAFIA which has taken control over every American's life! Their sworn Oath declares that they will "Protect and Defend the rights of Americans."





The SAME RIGHTS these pigs spend every single day violating and trampling under foot. Police take 2 sworn oaths. THE FIRST OATH is their "Prime Directive" and says they WILL protect and defend the rights of ALL AMERICANS..... and they are REQUIRED to swear this oath before being given a badge





The second "oath" they take is to the Corporate "State" and declares that these people will "Enforce ALL State "Statutes and Codes" of the state"





Most "Statutes and Codes" are unconstitutional. So how is a Police Officer going to uphold BOTH OATHS??? He cannot BOTH enforce the unconstitutional "Statutes and Codes" of the state AND protect and defend your inalienable rights guaranteed by the constitution!





Police are too ignorant to know that they are enforcing CORPORATE POLICY and not "Law." The Constitution and COMMON LAW is the "Law of the LAND."





The "Statutes and Codes" of the state are nothing but CORPORATE POLICY (Which is enforced by POLICE) See where that word comes from????





The problem here is that "Nobody can serve 2 masters"

The sworn oath to protect and defend the constitution ends up getting REPLACED by their second sworn oath, "To enforce CORPORATE POLICY on people who have never consented to being the chattel property of a corporation!





The American People MUST put an end to the corporate capture of America!

A CORPORATION has enslaved every American under their illegitimate and unconstitutional system of "Maritime Admiralty Law"





It all started around 1913 when Edward Mandel House wrote this letter to the "President of the United States" (A CORPORATION) https://www.1215.org/lawnotes/lawnotes/house.htm





original video:

These Cops are About to Get Sued to OBLIVION!

https://youtu.be/XqqGScykUgs