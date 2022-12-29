URGENT MESSAGE❗ WORLD HOLOCAUST ORGANIZATION (WHO) PANDEMIC TREATY TAKEOVER – DR. VINCENT CARROLL
The WHO, under the auspices of the United Nations, will land pandemic response teams within any nation's borders and undermine their sovereignty upon a declared pandemic, loosely defined as a cough or a sneeze.
See also: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6DMutTuFOJxG
RED ALERT❗ W.H.O. KILLS HUMAN DIGNITY, RIGHTS & FREEDOM – FORCED JABS – MARIA ZEEE – JAMES ROGUSKI
