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Vermin Supreme Joins Jesse Watters On Watters World ~ Fox News
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24 views • March 07, 2020
LONG SHOT SUPREME! Vermin Supreme talks with Jesse Watters on Watters World Fox News May 18th 2019!
Vermin Supreme for Libertarian Party presidential nomination!
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Vermin Supreme for Libertarian Party presidential nomination!
Join Vermin Supreme 2020 Campaign!
Donate to: https://donate.verminsupreme.com/
Website: https://verminsupreme.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/verminsupre...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerminSupreme/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerminSupreme
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