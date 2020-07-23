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EP 2028-9A FEDERAL JUDGE SALAS'S FAMILY ASSAILANT WORKED FOR US/ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE-LINKED FIRM
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10 views • July 23, 2020
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EP 2028-9A FEDERAL JUDGE SALAS'S FAMILY ASSAILANT WORKED FOR US/ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE-LINKED FIRM

According to his website, Den Hollander once worked for Kroll Associates Moscow Office, where he “managed and upgraded Kroll’s delivery of intelligence and security in the former Soviet Union” from 1999 to 2000. A few years prior, Kroll had won a considerable bid from the Russian government to locate money allegedly “spirited out of the country by the directors of state enterprises when they realized that privatization was inevitable.” The Kroll executives in charge of the Russian portfolio prior to Den Hollander were E. Norbett Garrett, a former CIA station chief in Cairo and Kuwait, and Joseph Rosetti, former chief of security for IBM. During that period and prior to his hiring at Kroll, Den Hollender worked as a lawyer in Russia regarding “legal and business issues, including international financing and marketing” and married a Russian woman he met during his time there that he subsequently claimed was part of the “Russian mafia.”    EP 2028-9A FEDERAL JUDGE SALAS’S FAMILY ASSAILANT WORKED FOR US/ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE-LINKED FIRM – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/D74F30qZJAm


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