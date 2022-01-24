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Flood OF Hospital Death Reports: Thousands Cry Out As Loved Ones are Murdered By Hospital Protocols
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670 views • January 24, 2022
Flood OF Hospital Death Reports: Thousands Cry Out As Loved Ones are Murdered By Hospital Protocols
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to continue the conversation of murderous hospital Covid protocols, the uprising in hospital custody cases, and the medical facility reform that is required to make hospitals safe again.
Through the Covid treatment protocol, the patient is given remdesivir, heavy sedatives, and put on a ventilation machine to allegedly increase the patient’s chances of survival and recovery. The protocol has shown quite the opposite, and the numbers of individuals who die from the protocol are steadily increasing. discuss the ongoing genocide being carried out in our nations hospitals in the name of “covid” - and all of this because of SEASONAL FLU (detox) with 99,9% survival rate. Depopulation agenda in progress...
source:
StewPeters.tv
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to continue the conversation of murderous hospital Covid protocols, the uprising in hospital custody cases, and the medical facility reform that is required to make hospitals safe again.
Through the Covid treatment protocol, the patient is given remdesivir, heavy sedatives, and put on a ventilation machine to allegedly increase the patient’s chances of survival and recovery. The protocol has shown quite the opposite, and the numbers of individuals who die from the protocol are steadily increasing. discuss the ongoing genocide being carried out in our nations hospitals in the name of “covid” - and all of this because of SEASONAL FLU (detox) with 99,9% survival rate. Depopulation agenda in progress...
source:
StewPeters.tv
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