North Gaza Palestinians Return3 To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
حياة غزاوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFtvnMsgsq8
لحظة مشاهدتي لبيتنا لأول مرة بعد الحرب - بكيت
رجعت على بيتي سنة ! شفت بيتي لاول مرة بعد الحرب على غزة انحرق قلبي في هذا الفيديو بوثق الكم عودتي لبيتي في شمال غزة وبوثق الكم حجم الدمار الي صاير في المنطقة فيديو جداً مؤثر بتمنى تحضروه كامل لاني
I came back to my house a year! I saw my house for the first time after the war on Gaza, my heart was burned in this video by documenting the amount of my return to my house in northern Gaza and by documenting the amount of destruction to Sayer in the area, a very touching video that you wish to attend completely because I photographed the quantum of our house in the north of Gaza