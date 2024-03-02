🚨 Steve Garvey up (2) points on pencil neck Adam Schiff for the Senate seat in CA
81 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
🚨 Steve Garvey up (2) points on pencil neck Adam Schiff for the Senate seat in CA
THAT DESERVES A LIKE IF YOU ASK ME 👍
Keywords
steve garveygop senate candidatepolling over adam schiff
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos