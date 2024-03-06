2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 148 - Do we still have a constitutional republic?

This is not a rhetorical questions. We are supposed to have a constitutional republic. We are supposed to have representatives that represent us and follow the constitution. We are supposed to have a judiciary that is impartial and follow the constitution. We are supposed to have free and fair elections. We are supposed to have secure borders.

In this episode we will be exploring these issues and many more. We invite you to join us and take part in the conversation. Join us in person or online, but join us and invite everyone you know. We have to have a serious talk about what has happened to our country and how to take it back!