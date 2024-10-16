BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gabriel Custodiet: Utopia, Dystopia, & Escaping the Technocracy
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
6 months ago

Gabriel Custodiet discusses his new book on privacy, utopia, and the mad dreams of H.G. Wells. He comments on the current state of dystopia and his fantastic new course (which I am taking) on how to escape the technocracy!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Watchman Privacy https://watchmanprivacy.com

Escape The Technocracy https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics


About Gabriel Custodiet

Gabriel Custodiet is host of The Watchman Privacy Podcast. He has been living a privacy lifestyle for many years and figuring things out from research and sheer experimentation. He enjoys consulting and teaching others to live more genuine lives through techniques of secrecy and the cultivation of a worldview that sustains individual freedom.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
privacysurveillancetechnocracydystopiautopia
