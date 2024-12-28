BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dnepropetrovsk Thermal Power Plant goes to hell
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
224 views • 4 months ago

Dnepropetrovsk TPP goes to hell. 

Adding: 

The refusal to transit Russian gas threatens Ukraine with blows to the gas transportation system. This is what the Bloomberg agency writes.

"When making a decision (to stop transit - Ed.), the Ukrainian leader must take into account the need to protect the country's 38,600 kilometers of gas pipeline system. This network, one of the largest in the world, has avoided attacks over the past three years because Russian gas has passed through it. If this stops, the system could become a target, as happened with gas storage facilities and power sources," the article says.
The publication adds that this will also make it difficult to heat homes throughout Ukraine during the winter.

"The issue of risks to Ukrainian infrastructure is reflected in diplomatic discussions (about transit - Ed.), this could be a lifeline for Zelensky if he decides to allow transit to continue," said Christian Egenhofer, a senior researcher at the CEPS think tank in Brussels. 

Adding: 

The Kurds are asking Russia to act as a mediator in negotiations with Turkey, since Turkey is obviously preparing an offensive on Rojava and wants to use the SNA and HTS to seize territories under the control of the US and the Kurds from the SDF.

Although it would seem that Russia has already withdrawn its troops from Rojava and an American group remains there. Apparently, the US is not giving guarantees to the Kurds and the likelihood of a Turkish operation continues to grow. The main prize is the oil fields in the Deir ez-Zor and Al-Shaddadi region. The Americans clearly do not intend to give them up just like that. But the oil issue and the Kurdish issue are different issues.

