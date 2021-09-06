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Clay Clark's BardsFest Presentation | The Truth Hurts | 15 Facts That You Need to Know NOW
Thrivetime Show
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Clay Clark's BardsFest Presentation | The Truth Hurts | 15 Facts That You Need to Know NOW

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Tickets Are Selling Fast!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

ReAwaken America Tour Ticket Updates:
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2. 232 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
3. December Dallas (Final Location) Ticket Request Are Flying In

ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102

The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.

Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeedhanMD.com
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com

ThrivetimeShow.com:
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 4 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 245 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
4. Ticket Request Are Flying In for Our Final Event In Dallas

Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”

Models are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
PCR tests are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
COVID is 100% treatable
There is no SAVIOR without the luciferase vaccines:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Bill Gates Spirit Advisor - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
Jeffrey Epstein / Bill Gates Worked to Create Their Own Race - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content

Question #2 - Why Is Congress Working On Legislation Called H.R.666? - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021 Proposed Legislation? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666

Question #3 - Why Is Congress Working on Legislation Called H.R.6666? - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act? https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text

Question #4 - Why Is the Centers for Disease Control Calling for the Implementation of Nazi-Style Concentration Camps That They Are Calling Green Zones?
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Why Did the Governor of Tennessee Sign an Executive Order Authorizing the State to Remove People from Their Homes? https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf – Read Paragraphs 8, 14 and 18
Bill Gates- and George Soros-Backed Organization Buys Out COVID-19 Testing Company – https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/bill-gates-and-george-soros-buy-out-covid-19-testing-company_3909833.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-07-20-2&mktids=4c7b77485753b708172bad88c5db2e09&est=Pntf4x%2FYSo3qmf8tbswC35G5Or9yEvDiGG0nyIkn%2B6jUssSBm7uf7Yc4ZKjFAJWiNsX2
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clay clarkthrivetime showreawaken america
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