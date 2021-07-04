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Safetyism & a Parable of Jesus
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10 views • July 04, 2021
Many government officials are promoting fear and often hypocrisy, Is secular safetyism a type of religion? Columnist and radio personality Dennis Prager warned about the "destructive ‘religion’ of safetyism." Fear has been used extensively throughout history. And this has been true around the world related to the coronavirus called COVID-19. Jesus spoke many parables. In one He warned about one who played it too safe and was also to lazy to support the work. In another parable, Jesus warned against one who was not watchful. In other parts of the New Testament, there are teachings admonishing Christians to do good, not despise prophecies, hold fast what is good, to avoid evil, and to support God's work in other than a lukewarm manner. Dr. Thiel discusses all of these points and refers to many scriptures about fear, comfort, and trust.
A written article of related interest is titled "Dennis Prager: The destructive ‘religion’ of safetyism; Jesus: Do not fear, little flock" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/dennis-prager-the-destructive-religion-of-safetyism-jesus-do-not-fear-little-flock/
A written article of related interest is titled "Dennis Prager: The destructive ‘religion’ of safetyism; Jesus: Do not fear, little flock" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/dennis-prager-the-destructive-religion-of-safetyism-jesus-do-not-fear-little-flock/
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