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Do you think Jesus' words for the end times is a joke? If so which this!
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60 views • February 20, 2021
Author and Teacher Frank DiMora connects the dots between the current news and bible prophecy. Without a doubt the news is pointing to the soon return of Christ. Frank knows that many will not listen to Jesus warnings so this message is for those who the Lord has chosen to open their eyes and hears to how close we really are to the Lord's second coming. In this video you will only see the facts as they are.
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