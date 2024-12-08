Use the Divine Law of Attraction to Rise!

Key Lesson: No matter how it appears – even in the midst of some unwanted moment – life is never falling apart, never falling down on you. In truth, real Life is always falling into place in order to show you the entrance to the next level of your own spiritual possibilities.

