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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1566 - Jessica Byrnes-Laird - Surveillance footage
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40 views • December 11, 2019
Jessica was sitting in her boyfriend Jared’s car while he went inside a convenience store to buy a pack of cigarettes, when a group of black males approached and began sexually harassing her. When Jared came outside, he confronted them, and was attacked by the group, before attempting to drive away. As he was driving away, Jack threw a brass pipe, which struck Jessica in her mouth. She suffered 12 damaged or broken teeth, half of her top lip was ripped from her face, and her lower lip was damaged.
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