SA-Israel ICJ case | Tal Becker: Legal advisor to Israel’s department of foreign affairs

Posted Jan 12January2024 SABCNews: Legal advisor to Israel’s department of foreign affairs, Tal Becker said the case South Africa presented is manipulating figures and distorting facts. He accused SA of trying to erase Jewish history and trying to delegitimise Israel. The application, he said, is ignoring Hamas atrocities, trying to weaponise the term genocide, and subverts the facts. Becker went ito some details about the event of 7 October, when he said thousands and Hamas fighters breached Israeli territory by sea, land and air. Over 20 villages attacked, as well as a music festival. He said the massacred, mutilated, raped and abducted Israelis, some were burned alive. Some 1200 were butchered, 5500 maimed, + 200 abducted. Many tortured and abused in captivity. He said they’re aware of the incident, because of the harrowing testimony of survivors, evidence, and because assailants filmed their barbarism. Largest mass murder in a single day of Jews since the holocaust. Access has been provided to the judges to raw footage for separate screening. But he gave details on some of the attacks and atrocities