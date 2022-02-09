Flashback: US Mil Raid & Seizure of Scytl Servers in Germany tied to Dominion (Archival)

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Rep. Louie Gohmert told Chris Salcedo on Newsmax that people on the ground in Germany report that Scytl, which hosted elections data improperly through Spain, was raided by a large US ARMY force and their servers were seized in Frankfurt.
Andrea Widburg at American Thinker earlier reported that Scytl is a Barcelona-based company that provides electronic voting systems worldwide, many of which have proven vulnerable to electronic manipulation. Scytl has (or had) Soros and Democrat party connections. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Vulcan Capital has invested $40 million in Scytl.
Tonight we learned from our source that Bill Gates also owns stock in Scytl.
Scytl reportedly refuted the claims on Saturday morning. Then their website crashed.
source: https://youtu.be/NYnf1r8mXXs