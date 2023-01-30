https://gettr.com/post/p26r1ayd84c 01/27/2023 Four-star U.S. Air Force General Minihan warns in an internal memo that a possible direct conflict with China over Taiwan as early as 2025. The Pentagon later confirmed this memo to be genuine.
01/27/2023 美国空军四星上将迈克·米尼汗在一份内部备忘录中警告称，中美之间最早在2025年，可能在台湾问题上发生直接战争。五角大楼随后证实了这份备忘录属实。
