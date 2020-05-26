© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unearthing Nazca (June 2017)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • May 26, 2020
Watch complete series here:
https://www.gaia.com/series/unearthing-nazca
In this special report, join Gaia filmmakers near Nazca, Peru to investigate a new discovery. Initial examinations suggest the possibility of material that is unlike anything found in the fossil record.
https://www.gaia.com/series/unearthing-nazca
In this special report, join Gaia filmmakers near Nazca, Peru to investigate a new discovery. Initial examinations suggest the possibility of material that is unlike anything found in the fossil record.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.