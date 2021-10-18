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Undoing Atheism?
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13 views • October 18, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3638/my-boyfriend-left-me-for-a-man-call-in-show-march-30th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3638-my-boyfriend-left-me-for-a-man-call-in-show-march-30th-2017
“We started delving into your work. When covering your arguments regarding Atheism, we found issues with parts of your logic. We have built an argument which we hope clearly establishes a framework which highlights a distinction between ‘that which we can relate to’ and ‘that which is unrelatable.’ In the light of this distinction, the contradictions of your arguments are manifest. Below you will find our argument, your arguments, our understanding of your argument, and a succinct articulation of the contradiction. We are very interested to start a dialogue in the hopes of contributing to the general progression of philosophy as a whole.”
“Relation vs Non-Relation Argument : 1) Truth is derived from necessity. 2) Necessity is coherent. 3) Coherence is meaning. 4) Meaning is knowledge. 5) We can know something to be true if and only if it is necessarily true. 6) Humans relate to that which is discrete. 7) Humans faculties can directly process and derive meaning from that which is discrete. 8) Humans have direct access to true knowledge about that which they can relate utilizing their faculties. 9) That which is not discrete, humans can not relate. 10) Truth is not contingent upon relatability. 11) Humans can abstract about that which they cannot relate. 12) Humans have indirect access to true knowledge about that which they cannot relate utilizing necessary truths about abstractions.”
Against the Gods? A Concise Guide to Atheism and Agnosticism
https://freedomainradio.com/free/#atg
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly recurring donation or by making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3638-my-boyfriend-left-me-for-a-man-call-in-show-march-30th-2017
“We started delving into your work. When covering your arguments regarding Atheism, we found issues with parts of your logic. We have built an argument which we hope clearly establishes a framework which highlights a distinction between ‘that which we can relate to’ and ‘that which is unrelatable.’ In the light of this distinction, the contradictions of your arguments are manifest. Below you will find our argument, your arguments, our understanding of your argument, and a succinct articulation of the contradiction. We are very interested to start a dialogue in the hopes of contributing to the general progression of philosophy as a whole.”
“Relation vs Non-Relation Argument : 1) Truth is derived from necessity. 2) Necessity is coherent. 3) Coherence is meaning. 4) Meaning is knowledge. 5) We can know something to be true if and only if it is necessarily true. 6) Humans relate to that which is discrete. 7) Humans faculties can directly process and derive meaning from that which is discrete. 8) Humans have direct access to true knowledge about that which they can relate utilizing their faculties. 9) That which is not discrete, humans can not relate. 10) Truth is not contingent upon relatability. 11) Humans can abstract about that which they cannot relate. 12) Humans have indirect access to true knowledge about that which they cannot relate utilizing necessary truths about abstractions.”
Against the Gods? A Concise Guide to Atheism and Agnosticism
https://freedomainradio.com/free/#atg
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly recurring donation or by making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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