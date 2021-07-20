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Deep State Tactics of Propaganda and Overwhelming Disinformation. Stew Peters + Del Bigtree
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275 views • July 20, 2021
Del Bigtree Exposes Deep State Tactics of Propaganda and Overwhelming Disinformation. Stew Peters talked with Del Bigtree, host of "The Highwire", about the piling-on of fear being pushed by a complicit media amid the exposure of criminal activity perpetrated by our own government.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.TheHighWire.com
https://rumble.com/vk2cxa-del-bigtree-exposes-deep-state-tactics-of-propaganda-and-overwhelming-disin.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.TheHighWire.com
https://rumble.com/vk2cxa-del-bigtree-exposes-deep-state-tactics-of-propaganda-and-overwhelming-disin.html
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