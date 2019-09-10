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Abilities Evolution Took From Us
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176 views • September 10, 2019
A common misconception is that evolution is a long chain of progress, where organisms gain cool, new features over time. However, if a trait doesn't help with survival or reproduction, eventually it can disappear. Here are a few abilities humans' distant ancestors had that have been lost to natural selection!
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