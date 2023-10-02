Russian Soldier Rescues Surrendered Ukrainian Soldier - Bravely takes then Wounded Soldier while Under Ukrainian Fire

Russian soldier rescues Ukrainian soldier under fire
A video obtained by Sputnik shows the evacuation of a Ukrainian soldier injured in combat.
📹 In the midst of an artillery attack on the area by Ukrainian forces, a Russian soldier withdraws, taking the wounded with him and giving first aid to his prisoner.
