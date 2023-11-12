Create New Account
How Long Should You Take Ivermectin For?
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
272 Subscribers
204 views
Published 18 hours ago

How Long Should You Take Ivermectin For?


One question I frequently get asked regarding ingesting ivermectin to induce the vast array of favorable health and detox benefits is how long someone should ideally take it.


In this video, I answer this question thoroughly based on my multiple findings, which I discuss in detail in the video "How Long Should You Take Ivermectin?" so you can have complete clarity around this question.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above, watch this video, "How Long Should You Take Ivermectin For?" from start to FINISH!


