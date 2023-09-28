How To Defend Your Guns From A Tyrannical Government

How To Defend Your Guns From A Tyrannical GovernmentMaj Toure is the Founder of Black Guns Matter, an organization devoted to empowering Americans when it comes to their 2nd Amendment right. VP Harris touted the White House's new Gun Violence Prevention office, an effort Toure says is to help push more red flag laws on Americans and promote anti-gun candidates with their $13 million warchest. Toure explains what his organization is doing to help fight back against this tyranny.

