Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How To Defend Your Guns From A Tyrannical Government
channel image
GalacticStorm
2139 Subscribers
Shop now
57 views
Published Yesterday

How To Defend Your Guns From A Tyrannical GovernmentMaj Toure is the Founder of Black Guns Matter, an organization devoted to empowering Americans when it comes to their 2nd Amendment right. VP Harris touted the White House's new Gun Violence Prevention office, an effort Toure says is to help push more red flag laws on Americans and promote anti-gun candidates with their $13 million warchest. Toure explains what his organization is doing to help fight back against this tyranny.

Keywords
2a2nd amendmentthe firstbiden regimegun safety office

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket